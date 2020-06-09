Beijing 2022 has kept up preparation efforts to a high standard despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhang Jiandong, Beijing vice mayor and executive vice president of the Beijing 2022 organizing committee (BOCOG), said on Tuesday.

Zhang made the remarks at the fifth meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission held online to discuss updates on the preparation for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, especially given the impact of the pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Zhang briefed the plenary meeting on Tuesday about the progress made since the last meeting in July 2019, with a focus on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, sustainability, the legacy of the Games, and its global publicity campaign.

“Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, we have been delivering a continuous effort without lowering standards,” Zhang said.

Zhang noted that venue construction projects were among the first to resume after the pandemic was under control in China. An IOC Broadcasters Meeting, a Partnership Workshop and other important meetings were held. Last month, Beijing 2022 marked several milestones, launching global appeal for medal, torch and apparel designs and a Sustainability Plan for the Games.

Since the global recruitment of volunteers began on December 5, 2019, the organisers have received more than 810 thousand applications. 26 enterprises have become partners or sponsors of the Games.

The BOCOG vice president also admitted that there are still challenges ahead with the coronavirus spreading across the globe.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception. Most of the high profile tournaments including the Tokyo Olympics 2020 stand postponed.

Even the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planet, the Indian Premier League (IPL), stands suspended indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Bundesliga became the first high-profile sporting event to resume after a 65 day period with almost no sporting activity.

A few cricketing boards around the world have only recently granted permission to their players to resume training.

The move to restart sporting leagues and tournaments come after governments are beginning to realise that the coronavirus is here to stay for quite some time and sports among other businesses will need to find a way to co-exist with it.

The virus has already infected more than 7 million people around the world while claiming over 4 lakh lives. There is still no sure shot treatment of the disease and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of basic hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons of protecting oneself from contracting the infection.

(With inputs from IANS)