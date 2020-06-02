New Zealand all rounder Jimmy Neesham said that his favourite memory from the 2019 ICC World Cup was sitting with his team mates in the changing room after they had beaten India in the semi-final.

“Sitting in the changing room with the guys after the semi-final against India,” Neesham said, answering fans’ question through his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kings XI Punjab’s Twitter handle.

The semi-final turned out to be a two-day affair due to the match being washed out on the first day at Old Trafford. India had restricted New Zealand to 239/8 but Kiwi pacers Trent Boult and Matt Henry used the conditions on offer to devastating effect to run through the Indian batting order.

India’s mighty top order was taken out within the first four overs and they were tottering at 92/6 in the 31st when Ravindra Jadeja launched a dramatic counter attack. He smashed 77 off 59 balls, sharing a 116-run stand with MS Dhoni. After Jadeja was dismissed however, the Kiwis took control again and their win was more or less confirmed when Dhoni was run out in 49th over.

New Zealand would however go on to miss out on a chance to win their first ever World Cup in a heartbreaking fashion in what is widely regarded as the greatest final in the history of the World Cup. With both the match and the Super Over ending in a tie England won the trophy due to their superior boundary count.