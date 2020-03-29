In a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted images of batsman Chesteshwar Pujara along with his family at his home and urged everyone to stay at their respective homes.

“Stay home with your near and dear ones like the Pujara Family,” the Indian cricket board captioned the post.

The Pujara family is spending some quality time home 👨‍👩‍👧

Some household chores & fun time with the little one 👶

Stay Home 🏡

Stay Home 🏡

Stay Safe 💙

Pujara had earlier gone on record talking about his life in quarantine.

“It’s a welcome change for me,” Pujara was quoted as saying by Sportstar via news agency IANS.

“I like spending time with myself, reading a book or watching TV is something I would do when I’m alone,” he added.

“That said, I’ve a young daughter who is so energetic and wants to play all the time, so half my day goes into taking care of her. I’m also helping my wife Puja with the daily chores,” he further said.

Pujara, who is often seen as a Test match specialist, last featured for India during their tour of New Zealand. He was also part of the Saurashtra Ranji team in the finals and played his part as Saurashtra lifted their maiden title.

With no Test assignment for the Indian team in the near future and with him not being able to get a contract in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, Pujara had signed a contract with County side Gloucestershire and agreed to play as many as six matches.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting calendar to a standstill and there is no clarity as of now.