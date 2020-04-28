BCCI General Manager in Cricketing Operations, Saba Karim, has revealed that the apex body is ready with their plan about the future of cricket in the county and would take them forward to the government once the lockdown – to fight the novel coronavirus – comes to an end.

“As of now, we are taking it month by month. We will see how things go and then take it forward. We have our plans ready, but unless things open up, we can’t do anything about it. We have our plans ready, but unless things open up, we can’t do anything about it,” Saba Karim told Sportstar.

“Infrastructure-wise, the grounds are all ready. Once things open up, hosting matches won’t be an issue at all. At this stage, I am sure all the state associations are doing everything (necessary).”

“The planning has already started. It is true that things are bit unclear, but we need to ensure that we are well prepared. So, this lockdown has eventually given us a lot of time to come out with proper plans for the season,” Karim added.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected over 29 thousand people and killed more than 900 in India, has brought all kinds of cricket into a standstill in the country like in the rest of the world.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended for an indefinite period.

Confirming the suspension of the 13th edition of the IPL, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the “evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19” and the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed in India till May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Shah further added that the governing body would continue to monitor the current situation and would review a potential start date with all the stakeholders. He reiterated that the board would work in accordance with the government guidelines and protocols.