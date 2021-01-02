BCCI president Sourav Ganguly suffered a heart attack on Friday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata and is likely to undergo angioplasty.

Reportedly, Ganguly felt dizzy while exercising in his personal gymnasium. The doctors are yet to identity the real cause of the issue.

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/HkiwFhjyih — ICC (@ICC) January 2, 2021



“He was not feeling well last night. However, he decided to continue his morning routine on Saturday and suddenly felt dizzy. The preliminary doctors are trying to identify the cause of this sudden blackout… it might be because of a cardiac problem or any other problem,” Indian Express quoted a hospital source as saying.

The hospital has already formed a specialised team for Ganguly s treatment. A specialist in cardiology from the SSKM Hospital has been included in the team as well.

He complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

“He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests,” the official said.

