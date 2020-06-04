In a recent report, it is now being known that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is discussing all possible options to organise the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), even if it means staging the tournament in a different country.

“The board is looking at all options. If it comes to taking IPL out of India, it may happen but as the last option. If that’s the only option then we will consider it. We have done it in the past also and we can do it again but the first preference will be to host it in India,” a source within BCCI was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Notably, this year’s edition of the lucrative league, which was originally scheduled to begin on 29 March, has been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus crisis. If the cash-rich tournament indeed happens outside India, it will be the third instance of the league happening in a foreign country.

While the 2009 edition of the tournament was hosted by South Africa, IPL in 2014 was staged in India and UAE.

The source has also stated that nothing has been finalised yet and they are waiting to get clarity over the status of the T20 World Cup, which is slated to be played in Australia in October-November.

“We will await for clarity over T20 World Cup from ICC before discussing anything further. But I can tell that as of now no decision has been taken,” the source said.