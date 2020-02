The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the 13th edition of one of the biggest cricketing leagues in the world. While the first match will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on 29 March, the final will be played on 24 May at the same venue.

Notably, the BCCI has made the official confirmation three days after most of the franchises participating in IPL had already shared the schedule of the league. The knockout fixtures have been reserved to be announced on a later date.

Find out the entire schedule of the league stage of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League- the richest and one of the biggest cricketing leagues in the world.

DATE MATCH TIME VENUE March 29, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Mumbai March 30, Monday Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Delhi March 31, Tuesday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Bengaluru April 1, Wednesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Hyderabad April 2, Thursday Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Chennai April 3, Friday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Kolkata April 4, Saturday Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Mohali April 5, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 4:00 PM Mumbai April 5, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Jaipur/Guwahati April 6, Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Kolkata April 7, Tuesday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Bengaluru April 8, Wednesday Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Mohali April 9, Thursday Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Jaipur/Guwahati April 10, Friday Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Delhi April 11, Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Chennai April 12, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 4:00 PM Hyderabad April 12, Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Kolkata April 13, Monday Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Delhi April 14, Tuesday Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Mohali April 15, Wednesday Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mumbai April 16, Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Hyderabad April 17, Friday Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Mohali April 18, Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Bengaluru April 19, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 4:00 PM Delhi April 19, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Chennai April 20, Monday Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Mumbai April 21, Tuesday Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Jaipur Aprilm 22, Wednesday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Bengaluru April 23, Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Kolkata April 24, Friday Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Chennai April 25, Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Jaipur April 26, Sunday Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders 4:00 PM Mohali April 26, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Hyderabad April 27, Monday Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Chennai April 28, Tuesday Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Mumbai April 29, Wednesday Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Jaipur April 30, Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Hyderabad May 1, Friday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Mumbai May 2, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Kolkata May 3, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab 4:00 PM Bengaluru May 3, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Delhi May 4, Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Jaipur May 5, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Hyderabad May 6, Wednesday Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Delhi May 7, Thursday Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Chennai May 8, Friday Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mohali May 9, Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Mumbai May 10, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 4:00 PM Chennai May 10, Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Kolkata May 11, Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Jaipur May 12, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Hyderabad May 13, Wednesday Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Delhi May 14, Thursday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Bengaluru May 15, Friday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Kolkata May 16, Saturday Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Mohali May 17, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Bengaluru

Note– All timings have been mentioned in the Indian Standard Time (IST).