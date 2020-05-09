The latest buzz around the Indian cricketing scenario is that it might soon become a possibility to see two different Indian cricket team in action on the same day if the proposal from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is given a nod.

The idea is to make up for the lost cricket, time and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to do exactly that the BCCI is mulling to field a separate red-ball, white-ball team at the same time to maximise profits once the situation is safe enough to resume sporting action.

Notably, with no insurance cover, the BCCI is estimated to incur a loss of a massive Rs 3800 crores if the IPL 2020 is cancelled which definitely seems to be a likely possibility since there has been no official word on the future of the lucrative tournament.

A separate media report that emerged earlier estimated losses to be as high as Rs 10,000 crores if IPL is cancelled.

Although the idea of two Indian teams playing simultaneously maybe a logistical mess, it gives the BCCI an opportunity to make up for a good portion of that loss.

“None of us know when sport, especially international cricket will resume. But if we have to safeguard all our stakeholders – from sponsors to spectators – one of the options is to select two different squads and play a Test series and a T20I series simultaneously,” a BCCI official told Sportstar.

If the report turns out to be a reality, India would become the second team in the world to play completely different teams within hours. Earlier, Australia had played a T20I against Sri Lanka on 22 February 2017 in Adelaide while their Test team played India in Pune the very next day in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.