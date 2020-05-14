India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and country’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan are likely to be nominated by the BCCI for the prestigious Arjuna award, as per a report in Times Now.

The BCCI had last year sent names of Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami in the men’s section for the award. Since Bumrah had not completed his three years of international cricket by then, he got out of the race as the Arjuna award requires a player to complete three years at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Shami’s image was under scanner after his relations with his estranged wife Hasin Jahan deteriorated, with the police and court indulging into the matter.

“That’s why Bumrah, who completed three years of international cricket last year, missed out to Jadeja, who is senior as well as a consistent performer for many years,” a BCCI source said as quoted by Times Now.

The Gujarat-born speedster Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in 64 ODIs and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.

Another possible nomination for the award is Dhawan, who has also been one of the key players for the Indian team in the white-ball formats.

“In 2018, we had sent Dhawan’s name for the nomination but only Smriti (Mandhana) got the award. So, the BCCI can send both Bumrah and Dhawan’s names,” the source added.