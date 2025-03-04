BCCI issues new SOPs ahead of IPL 2025

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCCI has issued new rules, tightening the regulations regarding family members’ presence around Player and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) before and during the matches. The new SOPs also made it mandatory for players to travel by the team bus, a rule that the national team players have been strictly instructed to follow during international matches.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the new rules were conveyed to the IPL sides through a BCCI note which also asked the host grounds to allow the usage of the facilities in any local games, legends leagues or celebrity tournaments. According to the new directive, teams can have no more than seven sessions while only two warm-up matches will be permitted.

The report suggested that the decisions were taken “in view of the venues taking load during domestic matches, being played close to the start of the IPL season”. The new season will begin on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders locking horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The new clause about family members (of players and support staff) says they cannot enter the dressing room even on practice days, leave aside match days, during which they aren’t anyways allowed.

“On practice days (during pre-tournament & tournament), only accredited staff is allowed in the dressing room and on the field of play. Players’ family members and friends may travel in a separate vehicle and watch the team practise from the hospitality area. For extended support staff (throw down specialist/net bowlers), the list needs to be submitted for approval to the BCCI. Once approved, non-match day accreditations will be issued for the same,” the report stated.

The BCCI also made it mandatory for players to use the team bus, instead of personal vehicles. “Players to use the team bus while coming for practice. Teams may travel in two batches (sic),” the new BCCI rule says.

The national cricket board has issued additional directives regarding player conduct and on-field procedures for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Notably, the BCCI has prohibited fitness tests from being conducted on the main square of the pitch during match days. This restriction alters the common practice of team physiotherapists utilising the central track to assess player fitness immediately prior to the start of a game.

The BCCI has further said that the players must wear Orange and Purple caps at least for two overs and during post-match presentation ceremonies, the players must not wear sleeveless jerseys.