The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) advised the Indian players to take precaution in their ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa in order to help themselves against coronavirus.

The players have been informed about the do’s and don’ts of personal hygiene including but not limited to:

• washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds,

• use of hand sanitizers,

• covering mouth while sneezing or coughing,

• reporting to the medical team immediately in case of fever, cough or any illness,

• avoid touching face, mouth, nose and eyes before thoroughly washing hands,

• avoid eating out at restaurants where hygiene standards are unknown or compromised,

• avoid close contact and interaction with individuals outside the team environment (to avoid cross-infection from unknown individuals). Includes avoiding handshake, handling unknown phones for selfies.

According to the latest data available, seventy-three people in the country have tested positive for the virus, which has spread over 100 countries, killed over 4,5000, and a major chunk of them are tourists from Italy.

The Indian government, meanwhile, has suspended all visas till April 15 due to a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last two weeks.

Notably, the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday was declared a “pandemic” by the World Health Organisation (WHO), whose chief expressed his “deep concern” over the “alarming levels of inaction” in combating the virus spread.