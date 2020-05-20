The Board of Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly contemplating to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from September 25 to November 1, considering that the COVID-19 situation will get better and the ICC T20 World Cup will be postponed.

“It is still early days as a lot of other things have to fall in place for this to materialise, but yes, the BCCI is looking at a September 25-November 1 window provided the number of cases in the country come down and the government does give a go-ahead. As I said, a lot of things do need to fall in place, but yes these dates are being talked about and contingency planning is on,” IANS quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended due to the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus till further notice.

The news agency also contacted an IPL official who said the same that a window from late September to early November is being discussed upon.

But admitted that the talk was still in the preliminary stage and that a lot of clarity will need to come as time progresses with regards to logistics and the on-ground preparations.

“Yes, we have been told about the window, but nothing yet on the venues or how to go about the logistics. We need to understand those sides as part of the next step of preparation as foreign players will need to come in and we have to ensure that government directives with regards to fighting the pandemic are fully abided by.

“I am sure we will get more clarity as time moves forward as preparations will start say around mid-August if we have to play our first match around the end of September,” the official explained.

Meanwhile, speculations about the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15, have gone rife that the tournament is likely to be postponed or suspended.