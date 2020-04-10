The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday cleared the quarterly dues of all the centrally contracted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while other major boards like Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) struggle to pay the wages of their players.

The BCCI paid the dues despite financial stress looming large over cricket’s richest governing body caused by the stoppage of cricket in India and across the globe. Like most other sports, cricket’s economy has been badly hit as well by the global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Despite lockdown being announced from March 24, the BCCI was ready for any kind of eventuality. The board clears quarterly installments of central contract payments to its players,” a BCCI official was quoted by PTI.

“Plus the match fees of all those who played for India and India A during this period, all these dues were cleared at the end of the financial year,” he added.

The BCCI official further said that the board’s financial stability is coming handy in these testing times when some of other bigger associations are struggling to deal with the ongoing crisis.

“One cricket board has put its players on furlough (government assistance scheme). There are talks about pay cuts everywhere. But I believe BCCI is capable of taking good care of its players as it has been all these years.

However, others are not as rich as BCCI as CA and ECB have received a heavy financial blow and indicated that players will have to take pay cuts. Cricket Australia has postponed the announcement of the central contract for its players.

On the other hand, England Test skipper Joe Root has applied for furlough along with his Yorkshire teammates. Under the furlough scheme, the British government pays 80 percent of wages – up to GBP 2,500 – per month.

Meanwhile, the BCCI official also shed a light on the necessity of having the IPL at one point of time this year to avoid the huge of amount of loss that all the stakeholders are fearing at the moment.

However, he denied confirming that the cash-rich tournament can happen in the September-October window.

“The situation is fluid right now. It can’t be said that it will be September when Asia Cup and home series against England is scheduled or October, when World T20 is supposed to take place.

“If you don’t know when normalcy will return, how can you say that when will IPL happen,” he said.