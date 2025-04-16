BCCI cautions all stakeholders of IPL 2025 against ‘dubious’ Hyderabad businessman

Bringing back memories of the infamous match-fixing scandal that rocked the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013, the Anti Corruption Security (ACSU) wing of the BCCI has reportedly alerted all stakeholders of the current edition of the lucrative league to keep a certain Hyderabad-based businessman at bay.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the national cricket board has cautioned all stakeholders, including owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators against a “dubious” businessman from Hyderabad, with links to punters and bookies, and even has previous records of being involved in corrupt activities, is looking to trap IPL participants.

In that regard, the ACSU has urged all IPL teams to be wary of the individual, report any interaction with the businessman and reveal any possible contacts with him. The ACSU has cautioned all IPL teams about the individual actively trying to infiltrate IPL circles, posing as an ardent fan, and attempting to befriend players, coaches, and support staff with ulterior motives.

The alleged modus operandi involves lavish gifts, including high-end jewellery, expensive invitations to private parties, and even indirect approaches to players’ families.

Anticipating his possible attempts, the BCCI officials informed all stakeholders that the concerned individual has been spotted at hotels and match venues in an effort to get close to the team managements, staff and players. The officials also didn’t rule out chances of the businessman contacting relatives living abroad, often through social media platforms.

Heightening the risk of potential breaches, the ACSU also warned all stakeholders of the person’s possible attempts to exploit players’ and coaches’ online presence. The BCCI’s clear directive is to report any interaction, no matter how seemingly harmless.

The national cricket board has also urged franchises to tighten internal security protocols and remind their personnel of the zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

Though the identity of the businessman has not been revealed so far, various names are doing the rounds in the cricketing circles after the report became public. What’s more alarming is that the targets are not limited to players, but according to the ACSU, the dubious individual is also attempting to reach out to the owners, support staff and even commentators.

The latest action of BCCI revives memories of the tournament’s darkest phase, when in 2013, Delhi police arrested three players of Rajasthan Royals on charges of spot-fixing and betting. Later, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings also faced a two-year ban after a Supreme Court-appointed committee found evidence of match-fixing against officials of the two teams.