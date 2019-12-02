The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday banned a Delhi cricketer named Prince Ram Niwas Yadav for the player’s alleged involvement in age fraud to get himself registered in the U-19 squad of Delhi.

Yadav allegedly acquired multiple birth certificates to gain undue advantage in BCCI age-group tournaments.

The documents provided by Yadav did not match his school documents which propelled the board to impose a two-year ban. The lad will now be allowed to play only after two years and can only play for the senior Delhi team.

“As per recently issued birth certificate submitted by Prince Ram Niwas Yadav, his date of birth is 12th Dec 2001. But, BCCI checked records with CBSE & it was found that he had passed Class 10 in 2012 & his actual date of birth is 10th June 1996,” stated BCCI.

Currently, the U-19 Indian boys are gearing up for the upcoming ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup that is scheduled to be held in South Africa in January 2020.

The All-India Junior Selection Committee announced a 15-member squad for the 13th edition of the mega event which is slated to be held from January 17 to February 7.

A total of 16 teams, who have been drawn in groups of 4, will be in contention for the coveted trophy. India will have to play alongside Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group A.