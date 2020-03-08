In a recent turn of events, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar have returned to the national squad for the upcoming South Africa Africa series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 15 member squad on Sunday for the same with the series scheduled to begin from 12 March 2020 at Dharamshala.

Virat Kohli will continue to lead the Indian team while Hardik Pandya, who made a blockbuster return to competitive cricket in the DY Patil T20 Cup after suffering from a lower back injury five months ago, and Shikhar Dhawan, who suffered a shoulder injury in the home series against Australia, have returned to the squad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also making his comeback in the national team after recovering from an injury that forced him out of the game for the past few months.

Shubman Gill has also been included in the squad for the ODI series against South Africa prior to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has not managed to find a spot for himself in the 15 member squad for the South Africa series as he is still recovering from the calf-injury which he suffered during the final T20I of the New Zealand tour at Bay Oval.

#TeamIndia for 3-match ODI series against SA – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/HD53LRAhoh — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2020

It is worth highlighting that India were outplayed in their previous ODI series against New Zealand and failed to win a single match as they were whitewashed 0-3 in the 50-over format.

On the other hand, South Africa are coming on the back of a 3-0 series win against Australia. Janneman Malan, who was impressive in his maiden ODI series, has also been named in the squad that will tour India.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill