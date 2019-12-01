The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have reportedly decided to dilute the Lodha Reforms related to the cooling-off period for the office-bearing administrators in the 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Sunday.

“Yes, the amendment related to tenure cap has been accepted in the AGM and it will now move to court for approval,” a BCCI source was quoted by ANI.

The passed amendment will now require approval from the Supreme Court for it to come into effect. “All the proposed amendments have been approved and will be forwarded to the Supreme Court,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Under the current BCCI constitution, it is mandatory for a person to get himself/herself off from every type of cricket administration for three years after serving two three-year terms in BCCI or in the state boards.

If the amendment is approved it could see the newly-elected BCCI President Sourav Ganguly remain at the position till at least 2025. BCCI Secretay and son of Amit Shah, Jay Shah could also see his life at the office being elongated.

While Shah’s term is supposed to run for one-and-a-half years, Ganguly’s tenure is dated till July 2020 according to the existing rule.

BCCI, which was under Supreme Court for 33 years, saw its constitution undergoing several amendments during that period. Most of the changes were brought forward in accordance with the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee’s report.

The cooling-off period rule was also one of the many Lodha reforms that the world’s richest cricket body introduced in their system.

However, the BCCI constitution also allows amendment of any rules and regulations if a 3/4th majority of the members present at the AGM agrees to it. But for the changes to become reality the Supreme Court’s approval is also needed.