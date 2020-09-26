After Bayern Munich on Thursday defeated Sevilla 2-1 in extra time, the former have become the first club from one of the Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues to win 23 conservative matches.

✅ 23 wins in a row

✅ 32 games unbeaten 🔴 This Bayern team in one word?#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/MeCByn9WHU — UEFA #SuperCup (@ChampionsLeague) September 24, 2020

“For the Munich team it was a 23rd victory in a row. No other team from the European top five leagues has ever managed such a streak. It is therefore unique, a new record,” Bayern Munich stated on their official website.

Football statisticians and pundits have confirmed that Hansi Flick’s side have overcome the streak of 22 straight victories by Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid between September and December 2014.

If Madrid had set the record in mid-season, Bayern Munich’s streak happened at the twilight of the season. In their unbeaten run, the Bavarians have won many knockout matches, including the German Cup final, the UEFA Champions League final and the UEFA Super Cup.

“This deserves the utmost respect and recognition. Congratulations to the team and the whole team behind them,” president Herbert Hainer said.

The club website praised the way Bayern had won.

“Much more remarkable than this number is the way Bayern have played during the streak. Flick’s team dominated almost every opponent, no matter if they were called Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund or Barcelona.”

Bayern Munich on Thursday rode on Leon Goretzka’s firs-half and Javi Martinez’s extra-time goals to beat the Spanish side at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Lukas Ocampos scored the only goal for Sevilla.