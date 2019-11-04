Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and their manager Niko Kovac have both agreed to part ways with immediate effect after the club produced a string of below-par performances in the ongoing season.

The German heavyweights announced in an official statement that the team management including president Uli Hoeness, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, and Kovac have mutually decided to end Kovac’s stint as a manager of the team.

Kovac took over as the head coach of the team from Jupp Heynckes in July 2018 and helped Bayern win the German domestic double. He also tasted success in the Supercup with the Bavarians.

“We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of Bayern Munich for his work, especially winning the double last season,” said Rummenigge.

Kobac was heavily criticised for Bayern Munich’s poor performance against lower league side Bochum in the German Cup. Things did not go according to plan even in the game against Eintracht Frankfurt as they defeated Bayern Munich 5-1. Consequently, the defending champions slipped to fourth place at the Bundesliga points tally.

“I think that this is the right decision for the club at the moment. The results and also the way we played led me to this decision. I wish the club and the team all the best,” Kovac was quoted as saying by the club’s official homepage.

As of now, assistant head coach Hans Flick will take charge of the team and help the team prepare for the forthcoming UEFA Champions League encounter against Olympiacos on Wednesday. They will then be up against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

“I expect now a positive development from our players and a high motivation to reach our season goals,” sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said of the development.