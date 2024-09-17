Bayern Munich ensnare Kimmich after midfielder rejects PSG offer

Bayern Munich are intensifying efforts to extend the contract of midfielder Joshua Kimmich. The Germany national men’s football team captain will remain at the former Bundesliga champion till 2025 end.

“We told him that we see him as the face of our team in the future and want to extend his contract,” Bayern’s board member for sports Max Eberl said ahead of the club’s 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season opener against Zagreb this Tuesday evening on home soil.

Eberl spoke about Kimmich having dealt with an offer from Paris Saint-Germain but decided to stay after new Bayern coach Vincent Kompany and club officials told him about the club’s plans, reports Xinhua.

“He took a close look at the option to join PSG,” he said.

Media reports spoke of interest from Barcelona and Manchester City.

Eberl said the current captain Manuel Neuer’s career end is within sight over the following years, and the club intends to “appoint Joshua as our next team captain.”

The 29-year-old was also promoted as the Germany national team’s new captain, succeeding Ilkay Gundogan, the club official added.

Former Man City captain and Belgium international Kompany initiated the German international’s return to the midfield, the player’s favourite position after the 2020 treble winner moved to right-back under former coach Thomas Tuchel.

“He can cover several positions within a game change,” Kompany said, assuming, “This is telling us the story.” The Bayern coach said he is happy with the player changing positions during games as he, due to his experience, “can satisfyingly do this.”

Times of doubt seem over after Bayern’s opinion turnaround. Eberl spoke of a difficult time as his value for the club was questioned.

Club and player have passed this phase and are heading for a brighter future, all involved parties claim.

German record international Lothar Matthaus expects Kimmich to extend his contract until 2025, running his current contract and opening doors to a career end in Munich.

Eberl mentioned “difficult contract talks” ahead as the German record champions try to reduce expenses.

The former defender said Bayern is determined to cross the finish line regarding Kimmich shortly. He added that Kompany and the club gave proof of their entire confidence in the player’s abilities as a leading figure.

The coach’s intense talks with Kimmich “showed him how profound our appreciation is.”

Reports speak of Kimmich and his wife Lina feeling well in Munich as the family, including four children, have settled in Munich.

Eberl said the club is opening doors for a new era with Kimmich as one of the leading figures. “And, yes, we have sharpened our strategy, and I can say, on the way to that, we didn’t see things around him as we do now,” the Bayern official said, admitting the club has made mistakes.