Bayern Munich on Tuesday thrashed Chelsea 3-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 clash of Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

Serge Gnabry’s brace along with Robert Lewandowski’s late goal saw Bayern score three goals in the second half of the match and steal the match away from the clutches of struggling Chelsea.

The guests took a 2-0 lead in a span of just four minutes thanks to a pair of goals scored by Gnabry and assisted by Lewandowski.

On the opening score, Lewandowski unselfishly sent a pass inside the box to an unmarked Gnabry for a tap-in in the 51st minute. Then in the 54th minute, Lewandowski moved into Bayern’s final third and found Gnabry for a cross-shot past Caballero and into the bottom corner of the goal.

However, Lewandowski too opened his account in the 76th minute when Canadian winger Alphonso Davies made an outstanding run down the left side before sending a cross to Lewandowski, who scored from close range for his 11th goal of this Champions League campaign and 39th goal of the season across all competitions.

The two teams meet on March 18 at Allianz Arena in Munich for the second leg. Chelsea will look to relive the 2012 Champions League final memories where they outplayed Bayern in a nail-biting encounter.

(With stats and inputs from IANS)