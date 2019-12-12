Bayern Munich continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing season of UEFA Champions League and defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in Munich on Wednesday.

Bayern won all their group matches and are the only side in the ongoing European competition to do so. They had already booked their spot in for the knockouts before the match against Spurs and head to the next round as Group B topper.

Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho were on the scoresheet for the home team, while Ryan Sessegnon had put one back for the visitors.

Coman had opened the scoring of the night when a delivery from Serge Gnabry, intended for Coutinho, found him. 23-year-old Coman did not make any mistake and sent the ball into the far corner to give Bayern 1-0 lead.

Tottenham, though, brought parity within six minutes when Sessegnon equalised for them. A deflection off Jerome Boateng, the ball reached Sessegnon who smashed it past Emanuel Neuer to his near post.

While Bayern controlled the lion’s share of ball possession, both the sides had a fair share of chances in the remaining minutes of the first half. However, it was the hosts who saw the back of the net again.

Right at the edge of the first half, Muller put his team back into the lead after going into an open net in the 45th minute.

Bayern started the second half with the same intent and after a flurry of attack got their third when Coutinho scored in the 64th minute.

In another match of the night, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Galatasaray 5-0 with Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani putting their name on the scoresheet.

The Parisians, who had already reserved their place in the Round of 16, topped Group A with 16 points, five ahead of Real Madrid.