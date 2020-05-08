Bundesliga club Bayern Munich on Thursday announced the appointment of Miroslav Klose as their new assistant coach. Klose, 41, will be head coach Hansi Flick’s new assistant coach from July 1.

The former Germany striker, who was Flick’s preferred candidate, will hold the post until 30 June 2021.

“We are very happy that Miro has decided to take this step from the FC Bayern Campus to the first team. He is the most successful German striker of the last 15 – 20 years. I am convinced that our strikers in particular will benefit from him being there as a coach. Miro was also Hansi Flick’s preferred candidate,” FC Bayern Munich quoted their CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Meanwhile, Klose said: “It feels very good, I’m very much looking forward to the task. Hansi Flick and I have known each other very well since our years together in the German national team. We trust each other, both professionally and personally. For me this is the next step in my career as a coach. I hope that I can use my experience to make an important contribution in helping FC Bayern achieve our sporting goals.”

Calling Klose the perfect addition to his coaching team, head coach Flick said: “We have known and appreciated each other for a very long time and were able to celebrate great successes together with the national team. The fact that Danny Röhl will stay with us for the long term is also great news for me and my team.”