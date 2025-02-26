Battle ‘Royale’ in Copa as Real Sociedad entertain Real Madrid

Real Sociedad entertain Real Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Wednesday night in a tie from which Carlo Ancelotti’s side is the favourite to come out unscathed and play either FC Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final.

The game comes with Real Madrid in arguably the best form of the season after knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League and a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Girona.

But Real Sociedad have drastically improved their home form in recent months, with 11 wins from their last 13 games in the Reale Arena, and their last win was a comfortable 3-0 at home against Leganes, whom Real Madrid beat in the Copa quarterfinals.

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil will be able to call on forwards, Sheraldo Becker and Take Kubo, who are both suspended for this weekend’s game away to Barcelona, reports Xinhua.

Kubo scored his side’s second goal against Leganes and Real Madrid would still take 50 percent of any profit from a future sale of their former player.

Jude Bellingham’s suspension after his red card for swearing at referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero in Pamplona just over a week ago is only applicable in La Liga and he will return to the side on Wednesday, with Brahim Diaz likely to step down to the subs’ bench.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is also likely to make changes in his defense, with Antonio Rudiger back in action, while Fran Garcia steps in at left-back.

One player who looks likely to miss out is midfielder Fede Valverde, who was rested at the weekend with muscle fatigue and is also likely to rest on Wednesday.

“Bearing in mind the ridiculous calendar that we have, we are doing well,” said Ancelotti in his pre-game press conference, in which he pointed out his side has played 17 games in the 50 days since the Christmas break.

“It’s incredible, I feel tired, you (the press) are tired and from what I see and hear, we need a break,” he added.

“Real Sociedad are always hard to play against, they are in a good moment of form, it’s a semi-final and it is going to be a very competitive game, that’s even and entertaining,” said Ancelotti.