La Liga giants Barcelona are now looking for a potential replacement for Luis Suarez, whose skills are clearly on the decline. The Uruguayan is set to turn 33 next year and Barca will have to look out for an apt replacement for Suarez, who has been in superb form for the Catalan giants.

Suarez had joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a deal which was reported to be around at €80 million way back in 2014 and he has been splendid for them ever since. In as many as 259 matches, he has netted 185 goals along with 97 assists- excellent numbers.

If reports from ESPN are to be believed, Barcelona have still not been able to identify a player as his replacement and with Suarez flirting a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS), they might suddenly find themselves short of quality players if he indeed gets an offer from the United States of America.

Earlier, Nicolas Lodeiro had told ESPN that Suarez wants a move to MLS.

“I think you need to convince Barcelona [because] he wants to come to MLS,” Lodeiro had said.

“He is always asking me about the league. His dream was to play for Barcelona. He’s playing at a great level and he feels comfortable there.

“Sooner or later he’ll come to MLS, though. Well, hopefully. He likes the league. He’s always asking me things about it. I think it’s only a matter of time before he’s out here,” he concluded.