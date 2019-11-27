Barcelona will host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday knowing at the back of their minds that a win will give them the top spot in Group F with still one match to go.

However, if they have a bad game against Dortmund and end up on the losing side, it will not only help their opponents reach the summit of the points tally, it may also end up leaving Barcelona desperate to avoid defeat against Inter Milan at San Siro in order to qualify for the Champions League last 16.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 27, 2019

Time: 9:00 pm (1:30 am IST, November 28)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Preview

The pressure on Barca boss Ernesto Valverde is mounting. However, despite the pressure, Barcelona are relatively well placed to achieve their objective of qualifying for the next round of the competition.

Barcelona are sitting at top of the points tally at the moment courtesy a comeback win over Legannes in the weekend. However, it is fair to say that Barcelona were far from their best in that game and against Borussia, they would need to pull their socks.

Despite being curtailed to a goalless draw against Slavia Prague in their last match at the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona will have a four-point advantage at the top of the group if the go on to beat Dortmund.

Given that, they have the much anticipated El Clasico coming up in December, Ernesto Valverde will want his men to carry as much momentum from his men as possible. A defeat on Wednesday could open the possibility of an early exit from them something that would make the worst nightmare for a Barca fan.

On the other hand, Dortmund are at the sixth place in the Bundesliga points tally- in sharp contrast to their UEFA Champions League campaign which has been quite solid. If Dortmund win against Slavia Prague, it would leave Inter Milan needing nothing less than a win against Barcelona, regardless of the outcome of Barca-Dortmund clash for the Bundesliga side to exit from the club.

All in all, it promises to be an exciting match between the two teams tonight.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Team News

Gerard Pique, Nelson Semedo, Jordi Alba are set to miss the match. Clement Lenglet is also expected to miss out because of a calf problem.

Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard are both expected to make a comeback in the Dortmund side. Despite contrasting reports, Jadon Sancho is expected to remain in the starting lineup, while Achraf Hakimi may be used at left-back.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Barcelona

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Borussia Dortmund

Burki; Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Hakimi; Witsel, Dahoud; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Alcacer

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Last 5 Matches

Barcelona: WWLDW

Borussia Dortmund: DWWWL

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Head to Head

Total: 2

Barcelona: 1

Borussia Dortmund: 0

Draw: 1

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Prediction

Barcelona beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match on television?

The Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

