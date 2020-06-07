Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been declared fit and given a green light to return to action when La Liga resumes the 2019-20 season next week after a gap of almost three months due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suarez had last featured for the Catalan giants on January 9 in a defeated tie against Atletico Madrid. He underwent surgery three days later to recover from an injury on his right knee.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan international looked all set to miss the remaining parts of this season’s La Liga. But with the coronavirus situation disrupting the season mid-way, Suarez has received a fresh life to resume his service.

Setting his eyes firmly on Barcelona’s 27th league title, Suarez had earlier admitted that playing behind closed doors at empty stadiums “will be peculiar”.

“We are not used to playing in so much heat in the middle of summer. We are adapting to playing without a crowd which will be peculiar,” Suarez was quoted as saying on the official website of Barcelona.

“We will continue to focus on winning games to win the league title, which is what we all want,” the Uruguay international added.

Meanwhile, Barcelona trained at the Camp Nou on Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown.

For the second straight day, their captain Lionel Messi trained alone in his bid to regain fitness ahead of the season resumption. He is expected to feature in Barca’s first game in three months when they take on Mallorca on June 13.

La Liga has remained suspended since March due to the crisis caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. But with the number of fresh cases decreasing massively, Spain’s Higher Council of Sports (CSD) announced that it had agreed with the plans of the Royal Spanish Federation (REFF) to restart the top-flight league.

According to their announcement, the league would resume on June 11 with the Sevilla derby between Real Betis and Sevilla. The following weekends of June 13 and 14 would see the remaining matches of the round.