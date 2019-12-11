Spain Under-21 and Barcelona forward Ansu Fati on Tuesday night became the youngest goalscorer in the Champions League — a record that remained untouched for 22 years.

Ansu achieved the feat in 17 years and 40 days to surpass the previous record-holder Peter Ofori-Quaye of Olympiacos, who reached the milestone in 17 years 195 days in 1997.

The Barca forward also became the club’s youngest ever goalscorer when he netted his first goal for the club earlier this season. He also became the third-youngest player to score in a La Liga match.

The 17-year-old came on for Carles Perez against Inter Milan in the 85th minute at San Siro and scored the winning goal within one minute — 86th minute.

It’s another record for Fati in a dream season for the teenager, and he could not hide his delight after the match.

“I give it to Suarez and he gives it back,” Fati was quoted as saying by Barca Blaugranes. “And when I score I was surprised because the whole stadium was silent. I was thinking: ‘What have I just done?’. But I am really happy.”

“Every time I get a chance, I will try to take it, with goals or, at least, by working hard.

“It’s a dream, everything seems to be going really quickly, now it’s just about enjoying myself and learning from the best,” the striker added.

The goal means Barcelona go through as unbeaten group winners from Group F of Champions League, while Borussia Dortmund qualify as runners-up and Inter drop into the Europa League.