The latest buzz in the European transfer market is that Spanish giants Barcelona have rejected an English Premier League offer for their out-of-favour midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

According to a report carried by Sport, some English club had initiated a bid of €15million for Rakitic but the Barcelona club management have said a big no to the offer as they are expecting a minimum of €40million for him.

Rakitic, who was one of Barcelona’s go-to man in the midfield till the end of the 2018-19 season, has not found a regular place in the starting XI this season. Rakitic has started in only one game this season and was warming the benches for the entire duration of Barca’s last couple of La Liga matches.

“I’ve given a lot in the five and a half years I’ve been here, and I want to continue to enjoy it,” Rakitic reacted to the apparent snub as quoted by Fox Sports Asia.

“I trust my football, I’m 31 and not 38, I feel at my best, but I understand and respect the decisions made by a coach.

I think last season was the best of my career, I’m working harder than ever and I’m crazy about details, I love football,” he further added.

However, Director of Football at Barca, Eric Abidal has made it clear that reasons regarding the rejection of the offer will be discussed with the player himself.