The first team players of Barcelona would resume individual training on Friday after all the players tested negative for the novel coronavirus, informed the official website of the club.

The players would be divided in the three pitches at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper so that they can carry out their training sessions and maintain distance from each other as directed in the health measures laid out by the La Liga officials.

“The players will arrive at the Club facilities already in their training kit in order to make their way directly to the corresponding training pitch and once the session is over they will return straight home without visiting the changing rooms,” the club said in a statement on the official website.

Meanwhile, Barcelona footballers had undergone test for the novel coronavirus at the club training ground on Wednesday morning with La Liga pumping up the preparation to resume the league after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first four players to arrive at the Barcelona training facility were Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic, Clement Lenglet and Marc-Andre ter Stegen to undergo a PCR test, reports English outlet Metro. They were followed by Lionel Mesi, Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal among others.

La Liga has been inspecting facilities at every club to ensure they comply with a strict medical protocol. Barcelona on Tuesday had confirmed that they had passed their inspection.

“The first team will return to the training ground on Wednesday to do the relevant medical tests before starting solo training in the coming days,” a club statement read.

“La Liga gave the green light to carry out these tests after the inspection of the club’s facilities was completed this morning.”

Meanwhile, the Spanish top-flight is likely to return on June 20 and could be concluded by July 26, revealed Leganes coach Javier Aguirre. “We already have a start date for the league,” Aguirre told Marca Claro MVS, adding, “On June 20, we will start La Liga and in five weeks we will be officially finished, on July 26.”