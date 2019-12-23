As per the 2019 Global Sports Salaries Survey that has been conducted by the online portal “Sporting Intelligence,” Spanish giants Barcelona have overtaken their arch-rivals Real Madrid to emerge as the highest paying the football team in the world.

The 10th edition of the survey which is conducted annually has found Barcelona at the top of the list. Barca’s average basic annual salary is reported at around $12,800,000 per member of the first team.

The figure is less than their average of $13.7 million recorded last year but enough to finish ahead of Real Madrid to become the highest paying football team. Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid have finished second with an average basic annual salary of $11.6 million. Meanwhile, Juventus have finished third with their average annual salary estimated at $10.54 million.

Juventus was ranked 32 in 2017, then leaped to ninth place in 2017 and have now finished third in 2019.