Bangladesh’s Test win over New Zealand is good for world cricket: Taylor

It was good for world cricket that New Zealand lost to Bangladesh in the first Test at Mount Maunganui, according to veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor. The Bangladeshi team surprised New Zealand, the current World Test Champions, by defeating them by eight wickets in the first of the two-match series. Bangladesh ended the 17-match winning streak of the hosts in Test matches in their own backyard.

“If you look at it from a neutral point of view, I think it was good for world cricket. I think for Bangladesh to come in, a proud nation with a lot of proud history, for the game of cricket and Test cricket, I don’t think this was a bad result. Obviously, we were disappointed that we didn’t put up a bit of a contest. We were outplayed the whole time but I think for Test cricket to survive, we need Bangladesh to be a thriving nation,” said Taylor in the press interaction.

Now 1-0 behind, Taylor plans to finish the longest format of the game on a high by tying the series in the second Test at the Hagley Oval from January 9 to 13. “We’re one-nil down, we know we have to play some aggressive cricket, but it’s also a ground that we know how we’re going to play and we’ve had a lot of success here. I just asked is it a normal wicket and he said ‘yes’.”

Hagley Oval’s conditions are better suited to New Zealand’s bowling attack than those at Bay Oval, believes the 37-year-old.

“I think it’s going to have bounce and carry the whole time and there’s going be a lot of grass on it. The bowlers will be licking their lips and us batters need to apply ourselves better than we did at the Mount. I think these conditions will suit us a lot more than they did at the Mount. We know what to expect and that’s the positive about being at home and on a ground where we’ve played a lot of cricket on.”

Taylor’s 112 appearances for New Zealand will place him on par with left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori, who has 112 tests to his credit. His last international match will be played on April 4 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, following the Bangladesh Test series. Taylor will also play ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands following the Bangladesh Test series.