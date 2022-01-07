Bangladesh’s Test win over New Zealand is good for world cricket: Taylor

“If you look at it from a neutral point of view, I think it was good for world cricket. I think for Bangladesh to come in, a proud nation with a lot of proud history, for the game of cricket and Test cricket, I don’t think this was a bad result. Obviously, we were disappointed that we didn’t put up a bit of a contest. We were outplayed the whole time but I think for Test cricket to survive, we need Bangladesh to be a thriving nation,” said Taylor in the press interaction.
Now 1-0 behind, Taylor plans to finish the longest format of the game on a high by tying the series in the second Test at the Hagley Oval from January 9 to 13. “We’re one-nil down, we know we have to play some aggressive cricket, but it’s also a ground that we know how we’re going to play and we’ve had a lot of success here. I just asked is it a normal wicket and he said ‘yes’.”
Hagley Oval’s conditions are better suited to New Zealand’s bowling attack than those at Bay Oval, believes the 37-year-old.
“I think it’s going to have bounce and carry the whole time and there’s going be a lot of grass on it. The bowlers will be licking their lips and us batters need to apply ourselves better than we did at the Mount. I think these conditions will suit us a lot more than they did at the Mount. We know what to expect and that’s the positive about being at home and on a ground where we’ve played a lot of cricket on.”
Taylor’s 112 appearances for New Zealand will place him on par with left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori, who has 112 tests to his credit. His last international match will be played on April 4 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, following the Bangladesh Test series. Taylor will also play ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands following the Bangladesh Test series.