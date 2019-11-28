Bangladeshi Test opener Saif Hassan was fined with Rs 21,600 at the Kolkata airport for overstaying in India as his visa expired on November 24.

The 21-year-old was stopped at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) in Kolkata while boarding a flight back to Dhaka with an invalid visa and he had to pay the fine to fly back home on Wednesday evening.

Notably, the Bangladesh Cricket Board had procured visa for the entire team which was touring to India, however, Hassan was left as he already had an existing six-month Indian visa.

Hassan, who travelled with the Bangladesh team as a back-up opener, missed the day-night ball Test at Eden Gardens because of a split webbing.

“His (Hassan) visa expired two days ago and he realised it only at the airport. He could not board the booked flight. As per the new rules of overstay, he had to pay the fine,” Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hassan told PTI.

“Thankfully the Indian High Commission processed his visa and gave him the exit clearance and he left for home yesterday.”

Talking about the tour, India humiliated the visitors in the two-match Test series by 2-0 after winning the T20I series 2-1. In the first Test, Virat Kohli-led Indian team defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs, and in the second match, India thrashed the Bangla Tigers by an innings and 46 runs.