Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who was at the receiving end when India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma was tonking the Bangladeshi bowlers all over the park on Thursday, said the team will try to plan better in the third and final T20I slated to be played on November 10 in Nagpur.

Notably, Bangladesh, who had won the first T20I in Delhi by 7 wickets, were outplayed by 8 wickets in Rajkot, thanks to a typical Rohit Sharma-show — an innings that was laced with 6 boundaries and as many sixes.

“If we get a good wicket in Nagpur, we will look to plan better and score as much as we can,” Mahmudullah said after the match.

His counterpart Rohit Sharma smashed a whirlwind 43-ball 85 in his 100th T20 international as India rode his heroics to register a facile victory over their rivals to level the three-match series 1-1.

Chasing a modest 154-run target, Rohit looked in his imperious best. The 32-year-old along with Shikhar Dhawan added 118 runs for the opening wicket after Yuzvendra Chahal (2 for 28) restricted the visitors to an inferior total.

“They (Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan) started superbly and got the momentum. On a wicket like this, wrist spinner is a very handy bowler to have in your side and (Yuzvendra Chahal showed that.”

On Aminul Islam who grabbed two wickets, the skipper said: “He (Aminul) is a great find for Bangladesh and its amazing to see the efforts he put in, hopefully, he will continue like this.”