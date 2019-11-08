India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, who played a sublime knock of 85 runs in the second T20I match against Bangladesh on Thursday, said the conditions were perfect for batting. He added that the Indian team wants to finish on a high by winning the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

Notably, after losing the first match of the series to Bangladesh by 7 wickets, Thursday’s encounter was a must-win game for Team India to remain in contention. And Rohit’s heroics led the Men in Blue to an eight-wicket win in Rajkot and leveled the series 1-1 with a match to go.

“I knew the conditions were perfect and all I wanted to do was remain stationed and hit the ball. We want to finish well and there is a whole West Indies series coming up and not to forget the two Test matches as well,” Rohit said after the match.

Chasing a mediocre 154-run target, Rohit butchered the Bangladeshi bowlers to win the game single-handedly for India. He was looking good for his fifth T20I century but fell short in the end as he was caught by substitute Mohammad Mithun at deep midwicket off Aminul Islam in the 13th over.

“I always knew this is a good track to bat on and with dew coming in it will be difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball and we took maximum advantage of that.”

Rohit’s blitzkrieg for which he took 43 balls, included 6 boundaries and as many sixes.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old ‘Hitman’ joined Shoaib Malik of Pakistan (111) and Indian women’s cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur (100) in becoming only the third cricketer to play 100 international matches in the shortest format of the game in style.