In the historic Day-Night Test match between India and Bangladesh, the visitors did not have much opportunity to grab the headlines with their on-field performance as India handed them a humiliating defeat by an innings and 46 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

However, 26-year-old Bangladeshi pacer did manage to bag some attention not with his performance but with his celebration after notching a wicket.

Much like West Indies pacer Sheldon Cotrell, Hossain was also seen doing a grand salute after picking up a wicket during the second Test of the two-match series against India.

And as it goes, Hossain’s reason behind the salute celebration is also similar to that of Cottrel’s. While the West Indian does it to pay his tribute to the armed forces in which he was a part of, Hossain pays his tribute to the Bangladesh Air Force.

“I work in the Bangladesh Air Force. My salute is a tribute to them. I have been associated with the Bangladesh Air Force for about 5 and a half years now and I still continue to be very proud to perform any role they offer,” Hossain was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

The right-arm fast bowler also informed how the celebration came into being and revealed that it was not inspired by Sheldon Cotrell.

“I never had any special celebration before but during a first-class game, Mahmudullah Riyad told me to do a salute every time I pick up a wicket as I was a part of the Air Force. He told me that this will build my brand,” added Hossain.

The bowler also expressed his excitement over taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and said it was a dream to take the wicket of the Indian skipper.

“Rohit and Virat are world-class batsmen. It was a dream to get Virat’s wicket and thankfully, I got that on my first Test against him… There is still a long way to go,” added Hossain.