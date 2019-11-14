New Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque, who is leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, won the toss and opted to bat at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

“We will bat first. It’s a bit hard and it might break in fourth innings. It’s a great honour to captain Bangladesh. Only few guys get this opportunity. We have seven batters and four bowlers,” said Haque after the toss.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli said: “It has a bit of grass on it and historically Indore on day 1 has been bit spicy plus we are playing three seamers. We wanted to bowl first but we also want batsmen to bat in tough conditions. It’s ideal for our seamers who are in top form. I think, from day 2 onwards it will be a beautiful track to bat on. We are playing two spinners as well so we have covered for the third innings as well. (Shahbaz) Nadeem is not a part of this eleven and Ishant Sharma replaces him purely on the basis of the pitch.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma