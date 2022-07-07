Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against West Indies

Bangladesh have been fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the second T20I in Dominica, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Bangladesh were ruled to be one over short of the target on after time allowances were taken into consideration during Sunday;’s game.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Leslie Reifer Junior and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Patrick Gustard levelled the charge.

Bangladesh are 0-1 behind in the three-match T20I series. The first T20I on Saturday was a washout and the third and final T20I will be played on July 7 at Providence Stadium, Guyana.