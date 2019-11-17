A 13-member Special Security Force Advance Team along with Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hasan and other officials had a meeting with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Secretary Avishek Dalmiya, Vice President Naresh Ojha, Jt. Secy Debabrata Das and other officials at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the security details for Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit, who will be present on the opening day of the Day-Night Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens from November 22-26.

Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will ring the Eden Bell together on the opening day and will be accompanied by BCCI President and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Naimur Rehman, BCB President Nazmul Hasan along with CAB office bearers.

Earlier, Hasan had said that they were satisfied with the preparations.

The CAB will also felicitate a galaxy of Indian sports stars including Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, tennis star Sania Mirza, world badminton champion PV Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.