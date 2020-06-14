Former Aussie skipper Mark Taylor on Sunday cautioned that the ban on usage of saliva to fight the coronavirus pandemic may end up upsetting the balance between the bat and ball, especially in Test match cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the usage of saliva on ball as an interim health safety measure in the wake of the spread of coronavirus. The move has raised eyebrows of a section of the cricket experts who think that the bowlers may be at a position of disadvantage.

“I think it is a bit of a concern because I like, particularly in Test matches, to see the ball slightly dominate the bat, it is much better game when Test cricket is played that way,” Taylor told ‘Channel 9’. (via IANS)

The former 55-year-old opener is concerned about the fact that no saliva means the game would become more batsman-friendly.

“My concern will be that if the players can’t shine the ball and the ball does get very straight and very predictable we are going to see more and more runs, more and more high scores in Test match cricket,” Taylor said.

“And that is not the best Test match cricket. Test cricket is much better when the score is around 300,” he added.

The world cricket governing body has also introduced the system of issuing two warnings per innings to players found violating the ban on usage of saliva.

However, any further violation will result in a five-run penalty.

“They have said try and be lenient which I’m sure they will be but eventually one umpire is going to stick his neck out and say ‘that’s a five run penalty’,” Taylor said.