After the Argentine legend Lionel Messi grabbed a record sixth Ballon d’Or, he received praise from Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski. The Munich forward labeled Lionel Messi as “one of the best in history” after the Barcelona forward won the top men’s honour of the night.

Notably, Messi finished ahead of players like Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday to grab his sixth Ballon d’Or.

Lewandowski, who finished eighth in the Ballon d’Or 2019 rankings, heaped praises on Lionel Messi for dominating world football for more than a decade now.

“For sure he is a great player. I can only say congratulations to him,” he told reporters.

“It’s not the first time for him, one of the best in history not just the last few years.

“I’m glad to be close to so many players because we only get to meet each other on the pitch and now this is something different.

“For sure he is a great player, not just the past year but for 10, 15 years,” he added.

“I think everything that we are doing now this season and in the Champions League group stage will pay dividends in the future for next year, next season and I think with Bayern Munich we can play better and better,” Lewandowski said.

“We have so many great players with potential and I think next season will be something special and I think we can do big things,” he concluded.