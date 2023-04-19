Badminton; Sindhu, Prannoy to lead Indian challenge at the Sudirman Cup

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and World no 9 HS Prannoy will lead the Indian challenge at Sudirman Cup to be played in Suzhou, China from May 14-21,

Kidambi Srikanth and reigning senior national women’s singles champion Anupama Upadhyaya will be the other singles players in the squad.

The return of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who missed the Asian Mixed Team event due to injury, will bolster the men’s doubles squad while the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa and new partner Tanisha Castro will provide back up to the All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

India have been grouped in a tough Group C along with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia and their first task will be to make it to the knock-out stage

The selection committee of Badminton Association of India ( BAI) selected a balanced squad with an aim to clinch a first-ever medal in the Mixed Team Championships.“Sudirman Cup is a prestigious tournament and the selectors have picked the best squad after studying the domestic and international results. We are confident that this team will challenge for a medal this year,” said BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra.

Indian men had created history last year by winning the prestigious Thomas Cup and hopes of a potential podium finished were raised further following the bronze winning performance in the Asian Mixed Team championships earlier this year.

The team:

Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen)

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap)

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto

Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek