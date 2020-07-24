Veteran South Africa spinner Imran Tahir has showered praises on Pakistan batsman Babar Azam and rated him among the best in the world.

Notably, Azam has been one of the most consistent batsmen for the Pakistan side in the recent past and is often compared with modern-day great Virat Kohli. Tahir also lauded Azam’s ability as a leader.

“The current team led by Babar Azam is very young and I wish him all the best because I believe he is one of the best players in the world today,” Tahir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“He is surrounded by youngsters. Young players put a lot of effort into the game. My experience tells me that they will do well in the future but at the same time they should be prepared to not give up if they lose some games,” he added.

Pakistan will be up against England in a Test series which would be followed by a T20I series.