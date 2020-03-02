In a recent turn of events, it is now being reported that the 29th edition of the prestigious Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament was on Monday pushed from April to September in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world.

This is not the first sporting tournament that has been affected by the outbreak of the dangerous coronavirus as many international sporting events including the MotoGP and various Serie A matches have either been postponed or cancelled.

The Azlan Shah Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from April 11 to 18, will now be held from September 24 to October 3, the organisers said in a statement.

The Azlan Shah Cup is the latest sporting event to be affected by the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected 86,000 people.

Earlier, two new cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in India- one in Delhi, while the other one in Telangana.

(With inputs from PTI)