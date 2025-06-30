Ayush Shetty clinches US Open title; Tanvi scripts history with final finish

Tanvi, Bhargava & Viswa to lead India’s challenge at Asian badminton junior championships
The team event is scheduled from July 18 to 22 and individual events from July 23 to 27.
India’s second-highest ranked men’s singles player Ayush Shetty secured his first BWF World Tour title with a dominant win at the US Open 2025, defeating third seed Brian Yang of Canada 21-18, 21-13 in the men’s singles final on Sunday.
In women’s singles, 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma delivered one of the standout stories of the tournament, reaching the final with a string of fearless performances, with victories over World Rank 23, 40, 50, and 58 en route.
The 20-year-old rising star from Karnataka, Ayush, became the first Indian to win a World Tour title this season. The victory capped off a stellar week for Shetty, who also stunned World No. 6 and top seed Chou Tien-Chen in the semifinals to underline his potential on the big stage.
Meanwhile, though Tanvi fell to top seed Beiwen Zhang of the USA in three games (21-11, 16-21, 21-10), she etched her name in the record books as the youngest Indian ever to reach a BWF World Tour final.
The teenager, ranked World No. 66 and a member of India’s Asian Team Championship-winning squad, showcased her readiness for the senior circuit with poise, variety, and attacking flair.
Scores – Finals
Men’s Singles: Ayush Shetty (IND) [4] bt Brian Yang (CAN) [3] 21-18, 21-13
Women’s Singles: Tanvi Sharma (IND) lost to Beiwen Zhang (USA) [1] 11-21, 21-16, 10-21
