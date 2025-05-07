Ayush Kumar battles personal tragedy to help Bihar clinch historic Sepak Takraw Silver at KIYG 2025

It was a day of mixed emotions for Ayush Kumar, who displayed remarkable grit and determination as part of the Bihar team that underscored its growing stature in Sepak Takraw by clinching the men’s team silver.

Bihar went down 1-2 to powerhouse Manipur in a thrilling final at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 on Tuesday.

The Manipur girls ensured their dominance continued, joining their state-mates on top of the podium after defeating Kerala 2-0 in the summit clash.

The final matches of the Sepak Takraw event—making its debut at KIYG 2025 in Bihar—were played in front of a packed crowd, reflecting the state’s growing passion for the sport, now among its 14 priority disciplines.

Ayush, a member of the third *regu* in the team competition, competed despite suffering a personal loss earlier in the day with the passing of his 78-year-old grandfather.

Standing firm in the face of adversity, he chose to continue and play until the end of the competition.

On the sidelines, his 19-year-old sister Khusbu, a Sepak Takraw player herself, tried to contain her grief while cheering for her younger brother.

With teary eyes and a phone in hand to stay updated on the rituals back home, she managed to stay strong—often stepping aside to cry in private, just to ensure Ayush remained focused on the game.

“He (grandfather) was unwell for some time and had been in the hospital for the last few days. We were hoping he would recover, but he passed away today. He was really close to both of us, and today is probably the biggest day in Ayush’s career so far,” said Khusbu.

Born to an auto-rickshaw driver from the city, Ayush and his sister began their journey in the sport just four years ago. They hope that the KIYG medal will not only inspire Ayush but also encourage other budding athletes to take up Sepak Takraw as a career.

Despite the personal setback, 14-year-old Ayush Kumar managed to keep his emotions in check on the court, as the Bihar team turned in impressive performances throughout the tournament, eventually finishing a close second.

The men’s final was a nail-biting contest, with momentum swinging back and forth until the final set of the third regu.

After Manipur comfortably took the first regu, Bihar bounced back in style to win the second and push the contest to a decider. In the final regu, Manipur came back from a 1-0 deficit to take the next two sets and seal the gold medal.

In contrast, the women’s final was a one-sided affair, with the Manipur girls dominating throughout.

Earlier, Manipur had cruised past Andhra Pradesh 2-0 in the first semifinal, while Kerala overcame Haryana by the same margin to reach the final.