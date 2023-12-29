India vs SA: Avesh Khan to replace Mohd Shami in India squad for 2nd test

Fast bowler Avesh Khan has been nominated as a replacement for injured fast bowler Mohammed Shami for the second test against South Africa by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday.

Shami was named to the inaugural tour squad, subject to a fitness clearance. However, the BCCI medical experts did not agree, and he was later ruled out of the series.

BCCI named the replacement after the first test at Centurion. Avesh took six wickets in three one-day internationals in South Africa earlier this month. Avesh has 149 wickets in 38 first-class matches, including seven five-wicket hauls.

India’s bowling performance also left a lot to be desired, as the team let up 408 runs in the first inning. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, who took four wickets, no other bowler appeared dangerous despite the Centurion’s bowling-friendly conditions. Debutant Prasidh Krishna was unimpressive, giving 93 runs in 20 overs while picking up a wicket, while Shardul Thakur was even more costly, recording statistics of 1/101 in just 19 overs.

Perhaps this compelled the team management to bring in an extra pacer as India attempts to even the two-match series.

Avesh is yet to play a Test match for India, although he did play in the recent ODI series against South Africa, where he took six wickets in three matches.Avesh also bowled the Proteas out for 116 in the first ODI, recording 4/27.

Khan has played in 8 ODIs and 19 T20Is so far, and while a Test cap has escaped him thus far, the right-arm bowler has a strong first-class record with Madhya Pradesh. The 27-year-old has 149 wickets at 22.65 in 38 appearances.

His most recent first-class outing was in July of this year, when he played for the Central Zone in the Deodhar Trophy.

South Africa, dubbed the “final frontier,” is the only test-playing country where India has yet to win a series in the longest format.