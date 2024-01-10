Avani Prashanth shoots 68 to lie second in Australia

Avani Prashanth returned a superb score of 5-under 68 and went up the leaderboard to the second place with one round to go in Australian Masters of Amateurs

In Melbourne on Wednesday

Avani,added 68 to her first 71 and is now 7-under at the Par-73 course in South Golf Club and is one shot behind Japan’s Nika Ito (68-70)

Avani had two hat-tricks of birdies, one each on the two sides of the course. She had seven birdies and two bogeys. .

Avani had birdies on the third, fourth and fifth, 10th, 11th and 12th and 17th and dropped shots on the 13th and 18th

Advertisement

India’s other players were once again off-colour as Heena Kang (83-85) was 69th among women.

India’s Rohit Narwal (76-70) improved his showing and rose to T-52 up from overnight T-79. Sandeep Yadav (84-74) was 95th.