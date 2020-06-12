The International Cricket Council (ICC) has still not made any official confirmation regarding the status of the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year. However, Australian sports minister Richard Colbeck on Friday has stated that he is still hopeful of going ahead with the tournament.

As per the original schedule, the marquee event was supposed to happen in the October- November window. However, with the various travel restrictions being imposed worldwide owing to the coronavirus pandemic, there is still no clarity on the status of the event.

In an interaction with ANI reporters, Sports Minister Colbeck stated that the federal government is still looking forward to the host the tournament and the response to coronavirus situation in the country has led the government to be hopeful of hosting the tournament.

“The Federal Government continues to work closely with the Local Organising Committee and state governments on planning for the Men’s T20 World Cup. Our decisive response to the pandemic and the nation’s ability to flatten the curve of the virus has resulted in the roll-out of a three-step framework for a COVID safe Australia. This has included the staged return of sport at all levels,” Colbeck told ANI.

However, the Minister stated that if the tournament indeed happens as planned, then there could be a dip in the number of spectators.

“It will not be without obvious precautions. Australian states and territories are responsible for implementing arrangements regarding the resumption of sport in each jurisdiction. This may result in restrictions on spectator numbers – but in what capacity is not yet clear. We remain committed to the implementation and support of measures to keep players and spectators safe. Any decision in relation to the tournament is ultimately a matter for the ICC,” Colbeck said.