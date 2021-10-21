Australian spinner Lyon expects Ben Stokes to make late entry in Ashes team

Ben Stokes may not be in the England team for the Ashes series, which begins in December, but Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has predicted that the all-rounder will make a late comeback.

Stokes has not played cricket at any level since July of this year, first owing to a finger injury, then due to mental health issues, and has been left out of England’s 17-man Ashes squad.

However, the England allrounder caused a stir in the English media by sharing videos of him batting and bowling in the nets last week.

Despite the fact that England’s management has not set a timetable for Stokes’ recovery, Lyon believes the all-rounder will travel to Australia for the Ashes.

“I’m expecting him to come,” Lyon was quoted as saying in media reports in Australia.

“I hope he is. You want to play against the best players in the world.

“Stokes is the best all-rounder in the world. He’s an x-factor, a game-changer, and you want to play against these sort of players,” he said.

The Australians rate Stokes quite highly, capable of changing the complexion of the game both with the bat and ball, especially after he single-handedly snatched an astonishing victory over Australia at Leeds in 2019.

(With IANS inputs)